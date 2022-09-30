2022 September 30 13:16

DNV confirms Nordseecluster wind farms will comply with German offshore regulations

At the WindEnergy Hamburg exhibition, DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has awarded two German offshore wind farms with Conformity Statements, according to the company's release. The projects (N-3.7 & N-3.8) are both part of the Nordseecluster, which is jointly developed by RWE and Northland Power. The cluster has a total capacity of more than 1.5 GW and includes four offshore wind leases, which are located north of the German island of Juist.

The certificates awarded by DNV are crucial for the first release by the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH). Only by obtaining full project certification and all BSH releases, the wind farms can go into operation. In this certification step, DNV confirms that the design basis of both wind farms meet the BSH standard and are supporting the development of safe and reliable offshore wind farms in Germany.

To meet climate goals, Germany has ambitious targets for the development of offshore wind and is trying to find ways to support the industry with minimal financial subsidies. The country plans to install 30 GW of offshore wind power by 2030, 40 GW by 2035, and 70 GW by 2045.



DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries.