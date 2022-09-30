2022 September 30 12:53

Orsted completes divestment of 50 % of Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm

Orsted has completed the divestment of 50 % of Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm to a consortium comprising AXA IM Alts, acting on behalf of clients, and Crédit Agricole Assurances, according to the company's release.



Orsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Orsted provides energy products to its customers. Orsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and Ørsted aims to deliver a net-positive biodiversity impact from all new renewable energy projects it commissions from 2030 at the latest. Orsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Orsted employs 7,292 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion).