2022 September 30 13:13

Turnover of FESCO’s Far East coastal services in 8M’2022 rose by 6%, YoY

FESCO Magadan Line connecting Vladivostok and Vostochny with Magadan carried the bulk of cargo

FESCO Transportation Group says it carried almost 57 thousand TEU (loaded containers) by its coastal services in the Far East in the 8-month period of 2022, up 6%, year-on-year.

Year-round marine coastal service “FESCO Magadan Line” connecting Vladivostok and port Vostochny with Magadan carried about 23 thousand TEU, up 10%, year-on-year. Sakhalin service “FESCO Korsakov Direct Line” transported 19.2 thousand TEU, which is flat, year-on-year. Cargo transportation to Kamchatka by “FESCO Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Line” rose by 41% to 13.2 thousand TEU.

Seasonal service “FESCO Anadyr Direct Line” delivered over 1.4 thousand TEU to Chukotka, up 61%, year-on-year. Under an agreement with Chukotka Government, FESCO ships are to make six voyages to the region and deliver about 20 thousand tonnes of cargo. The sixth voyage from Commercial Port of Vladivostok is scheduled for mid-October 2022.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 22 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

Related links:

Container throughput of CPV in 8M’2022 remained almost flat YoY at 484 thousand TEU>>>>

Fesco expects Commercial Port of Vladivostok to keep annual container throughput unchanged, year-on-year>>>>