  • 2022 September 30 12:44

    Handling of Belarus’ oil products in Russian ports can total 3 million tonnes in 2022

    Image source: RF Transport Ministry
    The two countries’ Transport Ministries sign agreement on alternative routes for cargo exports

    In 2022, Russian ports can handle about 3 million tonnes of Belarus’ oil products bound for exports to third countries while the planned volume was 2.4 million tonnes. This forecast based on the current rates of handling was shared by RF Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev at the ceremony of signing an intergovernmental agreement on transit of Belorussian oil products via the territory of Russia, according to the Ministry’s press center.

    The document provides for creation of alternative routes for transportation of export products. Exports to third countries will be organized involving the infrastructure of seaports and roads. The Agreement was signed on 29 September 2022 by Vitaly Savelyev, Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, and  Aleksey Avramenko, Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus.

    In February 2021, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus signed an intergovernmental agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via the Russian ports. According to Aleksey Avramenko, the agreement operates and yield results. “Today, we have come to a wider agreement covering quite a good range of cargo which is to be developed with new logistic chains to be organized,” he said.

    Vitaly Savelyev believes that the newly signed intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in transportation of cargo, including mineral fertilizers, via transport corridors of Russia and Belarus will “give a new impetus to the national economies”. “The document will let the Belorussian side retain its export volumes, enter new markets and strengthen our transport cooperation,” he said.

