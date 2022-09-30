2022 September 30 11:22

POT and EMERCOM held joint firefighting exercise on oil tanker in Saint-Petersburg

Petersburg Oil Terminal JSC (POT) and EMERCOM Directorate in Saint-Petersburg have held a joint firefighting exercise on oil tanker Volgoneft-205 in the water area of POT berth. 28 units of firefighting equipment, including three small-size dedicated boats, and 87 members of fire guard personnel were involved.

According to the exercise scenario,the fire on a 5,000-cbm ship moored at POT’s Berth No 1 loaded with diesel fuel was caused by a short circuit in tank equipment. It turned out to be impossible to unmoor or to activate the fixed fire-attack system.

The captain organized evacuation of the crew and activated the fire alarm procedure including switching off the berth electrical equipment and deployment of firefighting facilities and forces.

The exercise headquarters was formed by representatives of EMERCOM Directorate in Saint-Petersburg.

According to the statement, it was the first exercise of that kind in Saint-Petersburg.

“We are permanently improving the terminal safety in the part of environmental requirements – it has been our priority for a long period of time. For example, the floating oil spill containment booms have been in operation for the fifth year and they have already proved very good. Firefighting exercises involving EMERCOM are held regularly. Last year, POT’s volunteer emergency response team passed recertification following a similar exercise and was certified by Rosmorrechflot for conducting rescue activities for the coming three years. The recent exercise confirms the readiness of the POT team to respond promptly and efficiently to any emergency,” commented POT General Director Vladimir Gryzlov.

Petersburg Oil Terminal is one of Russia’s terminals for transshipment of oil products in the Baltic Region. It is an advanced transshipment facility and one of the largest stevedoring companies of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg. POT offers a hi-tech acceptance of oil products delivered by railway, river and road transport as well as shipment of oil products by road transport, sea-going ships and bunkering vessels.

The terminal established in 1995 covers the area of 37 hectares and numbers 37 tanks for light and dark oil products. In 2021, POT shipped 9 million tonnes of oil products. The terminal’s throughput capacity is 10 million tonnes.

