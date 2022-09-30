2022 September 30 12:21

ABS and DSME team-up on decarbonization strategy

ABS and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME) have formed a joint development project (JDP) to create a decarbonization strategy for DSME’s LNG carrier designs, according to ABS's release.

Signed at Gastech, the project will see ABS and DSME investigate carbon emission performance of ships in various segments.

Specialists from ABS’ Simulation Center in Singapore will then simulate the performance of a range of decarbonization technologies.

The outcomes of the JDP will allow DSME to compare and select the best decarbonization options for each specific ship segment.