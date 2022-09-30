2022 September 30 11:05

Dutch fishing vessel struck anchored product tanker, oil leak

Dutch fishing vessel ARM 18 Joris Senior struck anchored tanker Golden Daisy at Ijmuiden Anchorage, Netherlands, at around 0035 UTC Sep 29, according to Netherlands Coastguard. The 30-year old ARM 18 sustained damages, but managed to return to home port under own power.

The 2021-built, 505-foot tanker registered in Hong Kong and operated by Seacon Shipping Group of China suffered an above the waterline gash. Initial reports indicated that the tanker was leaking oil from the gash and the Coastguard dispatched airplanes and a patrol boat along with an oil spill control vessel. The investigation determined that the tanker’s portside wing tank had been holed when the vessel was struck resulting in the gash about three feet above the waterline. The authorities are reporting that a small oil leak from the tanker has been stopped while they continue to investigate.

The Coastguard’s patrol vessel Osprey is standing by the tanker which remains in the anchorage but they are reporting that the vessel is in no danger.





