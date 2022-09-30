2022 September 30 09:32

Brazil’s CBO Group and Wartsila sign Decarbonisation Service agreement to speed up fleet sustainability

The technology group Wartsila and Rio de Janeiro based Companhia Brasileira de Offshore (CBO) have signed an agreement for Decarbonisation Modelling, according to the company's release. The objective is to support and accelerate CBO´s journey towards decarbonised operations for its fleet of offshore support vessels, which is one of the largest in its segment in Brazil. The agreement was signed in August 2022.

The advanced Wartsila platform utilises a vast bank of vessel data and machine learning algorithms, and is supported by the company’s extensive in-house experience in systems modelling. A detailed analysis will be made of the potential benefits to CBO of both short- and long-term solutions, including digitisation, energy efficiency and energy saving devices, hybridisation, and future alternative marine fuels, with a particular focus on the viability of ethanol fuel. The intention is to have a complete report finalised before the end of this year.



This is Wärtsilä's first Decarbonisation Service agreement for the Oil & Gas segment in Latin America, and its second in the Americas.

Over the years, Wartsila has accumulated a number of important milestones serving the maritime industry. The most recent of these was the contracting of a hybrid battery solution for CBO, the first ever for a Latin American shipping company, thereby emphasising the forward thinking of both companies. This system will be installed on the PSV CBO Wiser (vessel with Wartsila project) which is operating for Equinor Brasil as a result of a win-win negotiation for its long-term charter agreement.



CBO Holding S.A., together with its subsidiaries (collectively, “Grupo CBO”) is one of the pioneers of the Brazilian maritime support sector for the exploration and production (“E&P”) industry of highly complex offshore oil and gas operations. Grupo CBO currently has the second largest maritime support vessel fleet in the country, with adequate technological characteristics and prepared to operate in the E&P sector, especially in high-depth waters, such as the Brazilian Pre-Salt.





