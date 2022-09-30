  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 30 08:34

    MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 39, 2022

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Over the Week 38, MABUX global bunker indices continued moderate sliding downward. The 380 HSFO index fell by another 22.39 USD: from 518.76USD/MT last week to 496.37 USD/MT. The VLSFO index, in turn, fell by 37.03 USD: from 785.84 USD/MT to 748.81 USD/MT. The MGO index lost 39.70 USD (from 1114.70 USD/MT to 1075.00 USD/MT) and crossed the 1100 USD mark.

    The Global Scrubber Spread (SS) weekly average - the price differential between 380 HSFO and VLSFO –declined over the Week 39 - minus $8.43 ($258.21 vs. $266.64 last week). In Rotterdam, the average SS Spread continued to decline: $214.33 vs. $241.00 (down $26.67). In Singapore, the average weekly price differential of 380 HSFO/VLSFO also decreased – by minus $2.50 ($284.33 vs. $286.83 last week). The indicators of the Global SS Spread and the values of SS Spread in the largest hubs are still very close to each other. More information is available in the Price Differences section of mabux.com.

    Three unexplained gas leaks detected on September 26 in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines from Russia to Germany have prompted the European Union and Russia to point at sabotage. On September 29 Sweden's coastguard said it had discovered a fourth gas. It means that the link, which has been shut over the past month, won’t bring any fuel to Europe for a long time. Price for LNG as a bunker fuel at the port of Sines (Portugal) fell on September 26 by another 733 USD/MT to 2591.00 USD/MT (versus 3324 USD/MT a week earlier).  Spread between LNG price and price for MGO is now reduced: LNG prices are about 2.5 times higher than the most expensive type of traditional bunker fuel: the price of MGO LS at the port of Sines was quoted on September 28 at 1062.00 USD/MT.

    Over the Week 39, the MDI index (comparison of MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker benchmark)) showed an underpricing of 380 HSFO fuel grade in all four selected ports. The underestimation margins declined during the week in all port except of Houston and amounted for: Rotterdam - minus $91, Singapore - minus $144, Fujairah - minus $141 and Houston - minus $64.

    VLSFO fuel grade, according to MDI, remained, overpriced in all selected ports: plus $8 in Rotterdam, plus $51 in Singapore, plus $60 in Fujairah and plus $48 in Houston. In this fuel segment, the MDI index still does not have any firm dynamics: the overprice premium in up in most of selected port.

    In the MGO LS segment, MDI registered underpricing in three ports out of four selected over the Week 39: Rotterdam – minus $37, in Singapore – minus $87, and Houston – minus $1. MGO LS fuel remained overvalued in Fujairah - plus $ 198. MDI level decreased for all selected ports.

    The meeting of the IMO’s Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers (CCC 8), held on 14-23 September, agreed guidelines for LPG as a marine fuel and also progressed the discussion on hydrogen and ammonia. A working group at the Sub-Committee has also further developed draft interim guidelines for ships using hydrogen as fuel and initiated discussion on the development of interim guidelines for the safety of ships using ammonia as fuel. At this week’s meeting, the Sub-Committee also invited interested member states and international organizations to develop guidance for LPG bunkering to assist crews, bunker suppliers and ports in delivering LPG fuel to ships.

    The global bunker market is still in a state of high volatility. We expect that downward trend may continue in Global bunker market.

    By Anastasia Pervova, Marketing analytic, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 30

08:34 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 39, 2022

2022 September 29

18:36 Shift Clean Energy selected to electrify 17 new tugboats
18:10 Ulstein develops 8,000t foundation installation vessel
17:50 Volgotrans files suits against Lotos shipyard for over RUB 800 million in total
17:06 Vattenfall awarded major wind power project off the coast of Germany
16:44 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard to build three cruise ships of ‘Karelia’ design
16:34 Yinson Greentech commences construction of all-electric cargo vessel
16:18 The largest shipyard in the MENA region signs a long-term agreement with Bahri Logistics
15:56 Container shipping and logistics experts Matson joins SEA-LNG
15:04 Aker Solutions joins to the Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative
14:58 Amount of cargo transported via Bosphorus rose 40% since 2005
14:36 Hoegh Autoliners joins First Movers Coalition and commits to using green fuels already by 2030
14:25 Maritime industry unites to call for earmarking of ETS revenues
13:45 Sanmar Shipyards delivers 7th tug to SAAM Towage
13:24 Port of Cork Company launches a new 13.5-hectare container terminal
12:56 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches lead factory freezer-longliner of Project MT1112XL, Gandvik-2
12:53 China delivers first VLCC equipped with four rigid sails - The Maritime Executive
12:05 Second ship of Project 03141, Kedon, left Khabarovsk Shipyard for delivery base
11:40 Mawani signs 7 agreements during the Saudi Maritime Congress
11:03 GTT receives AiP from Bureau Veritas for the design of a LNG-fuelled & “NH3 Ready” Very Large Crude Carrier
10:23 Keppel O&M secures repeat newbuild FPSO contract worth US$2.8b from Petrobras
10:10 CPC Marine Terminal handled 382 tankers by mid-September
09:48 Long-term contracted rates fell by 1.1% in September - Xeneta
09:43 State Duma approves the bill on estimation of ship construction costs
09:19 Crude oil futures show moderate decrease after growth at previous session
08:57 MABUX: Upward changes to continue in Global Bunker market on Sep 29

2022 September 28

18:30 Georgia Ports welcomes Nissan to Brunswick
18:01 Containerships increases frequency between Germany and England
17:52 Deferment of conscription for military service during mobilisation requested for those involved in bunkering of ships
17:35 Saipem awarded two new contracts in Ivory Coast worth approximately 1 billion euro overall
17:27 Vitaly Evdokimenko appointed as President of TransContainer
17:06 Crowley awarded contract by U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command
16:39 RF Water Transport Workers’ trade union asks for deferment of conscription for military service
16:24 The Russian Krastvetmets visits SCZONE to establish a new facility in Sokhna zone
15:53 APM Terminals Nordics announces new Managing Director
15:35 Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel Aeolus to get a major crane upgrade
15:27 Freezing trawler Kapitan Vdovichenko is on its way to Vladivostok along Northern Sea Route
14:15 Rolls-Royce delivers mtu Hybrid PropulsionPack for mega yacht to be built by Turquoise Yachts
14:00 Rosmorport announced tender for maintenance dredging in Bechevinskaya Bay
13:54 IUMI launches new Masterclass in Cargo Insurance
13:26 LNG sales under Sakhalin 2 project to total 11.4 million tonnes in 2022
13:22 ClassNK issues AiP for ammonia bunkering vessel developed by NYK Line
12:53 VARD delivers the second of two ice-strengthened expedition vessels from VARD to Viking
12:25 Afghan Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat - Reuters
11:52 Rosmorport announced tender for repair of non-self-propelled dredger Peotr Sablin
11:52 Polaris Shipping trio opts for Nippon Paint Marine hull and hold coatings
11:28 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard launches second crab catcher for Antey Group
10:35 MSC to develop air cargo solution in response to market demand
10:27 Dry cargo carrier Volgo-Balt 203 to operate on Bronka – Kaliningrad line from October
10:03 State Duma approves in the second reading the bill on estimation of ship construction costs
09:40 RF Research Institute of Fishery and Oceanography announces tender for construction of research ship of Project TSK.550
09:19 Crude oil futures fall as API reports US crude stock growth
08:54 MABUX: Global Bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes on Sep 28

2022 September 27

18:21 Capital Cruising welcomes 100th cruise ship in Scotland this season with the arrival of the Emerald Princess
17:41 AD Ports Group’s SAFEEN Feeders signs long-term charter agreement with Saif Powertec
17:28 MOL signs 'Making Net-Zero Ammonia Possible' proposal from public-private partnership for decarbonization in which a WEF participates
17:18 Three companies conclude strategic partnership aimed at boosting ship fuel efficiency/reducing GHG emissions
16:59 Swedish Maritime Administration sends navigation warnings regarding leaks on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea
16:41 Felixstowe dock workers return to picket lines
16:13 SAFEEN Feeders and Invictus Investment sign strategic agreement to own and operate five dry-bulk vessels under a long-term contract