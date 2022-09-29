2022 September 29 17:50

Volgotrans files suits against Lotos shipyard for over RUB 800 million in total

Image source: Shipyard Lotos

Shipping company Volgotrans has filed suits against Shipyard Lotos (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) for RUB 833.1 million, according to a publication on the portal of arbitration cases. According to court ruling, one of the suits claims a penalty under a contract on construction of Volgo-Don Max tanker of Project RST25 (designed by Marine Engineering Bureau-SPb, hull No 25007) dated 2015. The ship is intended for Volgotrans. The shipbuilding company declined to comment. The contract foresees the construction of four tankers for Volgotrans.

The court accepted both claims. The court hearings are scheduled for 31 October 2022.

Seven tankers of RST25 are in operation. Three of them were built by Rybinsk based Nobel Bros Shipyard, two – by Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after А.М. Gorky.

The tanker design takes into account special requirements of Russian and international oil companies as well as additional environmental requirements of Russian River Register (from 20 July 2022 – Russian Classification Society) ECO3 (CLEAN DESIGN by DNV). The ship is intended for mixed river-sea transportation of crude oil and petroleum products, including gasoline, with no flash point limits and cargo temperature of 50°С, as well as vegetable oils and chemical cargo. Simultaneous transportation of 2 sorts of cargo is provided.

RST25 ships are of Volga-Don Max class. LOA – 139.99 m, BOA – 16.6 m, depth – 5.5 m.

Capacity of six cargo tanks and two slop tanks – 6,990 cbm, fresh / salt water draft - 4.175 m / 3.60 m, max draft DWT - 6,617 tons in salt water, 5,136 tons in fresh water, operational speed - 10.5 knots. The tanker is powered by twin 1,200kW medium-speed diesel engines running on heavy fuel oil IFO380. Endurance - 20 days, crew – 12 (14 places).

The lead ship of Project RST25, the Sergei Terskov (hull No 25004) was laid down at Lotos on 6 September 2011, launched on 24 July 2015 and delivered on 7 April 2016.



The second ship of Project RST25, the Yakov Gunin (Hull No 25005) was laid down on 6 September 2011, launched on 26 September 2015 and delivered on 12 July 2016.

The third ship, the Volgotrans-2501 (hull No 25006) was laid down on 25 March 2016 and launched on 28 June 2019.

The forth ship, the Volgotrans-2502 (hull No 25007) was laid down on 7 April 2016.

Shipyard Lotos, one of the largest companies in Russia's Southern region, has bee specializing in ship repair from 1900. The shipyard’s facilities can accommodate vessels of up to 6,000 tonnes and up to 140 meters. Lotos is experienced in construction non-self-propelled barges and pontoons for shipping companies operating in the Volga-Caspian Basin. Over the recent decade the company has launched about a dozen of such ships.