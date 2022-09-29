2022 September 29 16:44

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard to build three cruise ships of ‘Karelia’ design

The first ship is to be put into operation in 2025, the second and the third – in 2026

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) will build three cruise ships of ‘Karelia’ design, USC says referring to the announcement of Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade, regarding the signing of an agreement between Krasnoye Sormovo and Vodohod.

“The construction of civil ships will let upgrade the country’s fleet and build up passenger transportation volumes. Essential state support is needed for that purpose. The Government has allocated RUB 15 billion for launching the construction of seven civil ships. Part of that amount will be earmarked for financing of three cruise ships of ‘Karelia’ design developed by Vympel bureau. The ships will be built by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Both companies are included in United Shipbuilding Corporation. All the ships will be of river/sea class. They will operate on the Caspian, Black and White seas as well as on inland water ways. The first ship is to be put into operation in 2025, the second and the third ones – in 2026,” said Denis Manturov.

According to Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of USC, it is important for the corporation to build a series of ships. “We commence designing and the construction will begin as soon as the detailed design is approved,” he said adding that the choice turning to Krasnoye Sormovo as the contractor “testifies to a high quality of the Nizhny Novgorod shipbuilders’ work, particularly in construction of cruise liner Mustai Karim”.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.