2022 September 29 18:36

Shift Clean Energy selected to electrify 17 new tugboats

To date, Shift Clean Energy (Shift) has been selected to supply it’s industry leading energy storage systems (ESS) to 17 new hybrid and electric tugboats in a major step forward for decarbonizing the marine industry, according to the company's release. Customers Include Vallianz and ZEEboat for fully electric tugboats, and soon to be named customers for large scale Hybrids set to begin operations in 2023 and 2024.

An electric tugboat has economical and environmental advantages. An operational e-tug will reduce at least 150 tons of nitrogen oxide (NOx) and 2,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually versus a conventional tug. This is equivalent to removing 500 typical passenger vehicles from the road.

Shift has partnered with various technology leaders since their inception, including Yinson on the recent Hydromover launch in Singapore, Vallianz on its E-tug project in manufacture now, and ISS on the all-electric Zeeboat. Shift is committed to continuously collaborate with industry innovators to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Shipping currently contributes to 3% of the world’s climate-warming CO2 – Shift is pushing to change that percentage to 0.



Shift Clean Energy provides energy storage solutions to decarbonize the marine transport industry and other hard-to-abate sectors. Shift enables customers to meet their climate action and ESG goals with clean energy solutions based on leading-edge energy storage systems. Understood to be the safest and most reliable energy storage solutions on the market today, and the first commercial marine solutions company to offer pay-as-you-go PwrSwäp subscription energy systems.