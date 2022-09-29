2022 September 29 16:18

The largest shipyard in the MENA region signs a long-term agreement with Bahri Logistics

International Maritime Industries (IMI), the largest shipyard in the MENA region, has signed a long-term agreement with Bahri Logistics, one of Bahri’s business units, to enhance its supply chain through state-of-the-art warehousing and logistics services, according to Bahri's release.



The agreement supports IMI’s commitment to developing the Saudi maritime industry and will further enable IMI to offer its customers a highly responsive localized supply chain that reduces risk, lowers costs, and speeds up response times.



Under the agreement, IMI will leverage Bahri Logistics’ expertise to operate and manage three warehouses and a total of 33 stores across its yard in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia. In addition, Bahri Logistics will handle the transportation of materials required for new build and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations from local and international suppliers to IMI’s premises, including inland transportation and customs clearance.



The three warehouses will cover a combined area of around 30,000 square meters – including storage and workshop areas – and will be located in Zones C and D of IMI’s yard, which focuses on new-build activities for commercial vessels and offshore jackup rigs and lift boats. The 33 stores will be distributed across various yard zones. Bahri Logistics will design, install, and manage the day-to-day operations of all the storage systems.



IMI, a joint venture between leading industry partners Saudi Aramco, Bahri, Lamprell, and HHI, is the largest shipyard in the MENA region at nearly 12 million square meters. It provides new build and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for commercial vessels, including VLCCs, Bulk Carriers, Offshore Support Vessels, and Offshore Jackup rigs.



Located at Ras Al-Khair on Saudi Arabia’s eastern seaboard, International Maritime Industries (IMI) will be the largest maritime facility in the MENA region, with global ambitions and reach. IMI’s full-service yard will be capable of building four new offshore rigs and more than 43 vessels including VLCCs per year, as well as providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for more than 260 maritime products. State-of-the-art technologies including artificial intelligence, biometrics, and the Internet of Things are embedded into the yard’s infrastructure, offering customers a cutting-edge advantage in an era of digitalization. IMI is a Saudi Aramco-sponsored joint venture (JV) with partners Bahri, Hyundai Heavy Industries, and Lamprell.



Established in 1978, Bahri Group is one of the world’s foremost logistics and transportation companies, playing a leading role in the transformation and growth of the global transportation industry through innovation and delivering value-added onshore and offshore services. As one of the global leaders in the logistics and transportation industry, Bahri has six business units that include Bahri Oil, Bahri Logistics, Bahri Chemicals, Bahri Dry Bulk, Bahri Ship Management, and Bahri Desalination.



Bahri is one of the largest owners and operators of Very Large Crude-oil Carriers (VLCCs) in the world, and one of the largest owners of chemical tankers in the Middle East. Presently, the company owns and operates 93 vessels, including 42 VLCCs, 26 chemical and 10 product tankers, 6 multipurpose ro-ro vessels, and 9 dry bulk carriers, together with a strong order book, serving 150 ports worldwide.



Bahri is committed to playing an integral and leading role in realizing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by continuously enhancing and expanding its services and presence across the world, enabling the opening of new trade routes, and positioning the Kingdom as a unique regional logistics gateway to three continents.



Bahri has around 3,500 dedicated employees across its global network of offices in Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, and India.