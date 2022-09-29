2022 September 29 15:56

Container shipping and logistics experts Matson joins SEA-LNG

SEA-LNG, the multi-sector industry coalition established to demonstrate the beneﬁts of the LNG fuel pathway for shipping’s decarbonisation, has announced that one of the leading providers of ocean transportation and logistics services, Matson, is the latest organisation to join its membership.

Matt Cox, Chairman and CEO, Matson, said: “The LNG pathway is an important part of our strategy for reducing the greenhouse gas emissions of our fleet by 40% by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The transition to bioLNG and in the longer term e-LNG, as well as continuing to improve the commercial availability of conventional LNG worldwide, will be critical to achieving our goals. We believe SEA-LNG will be a valuable partner on this journey and we look forward to working with them.”



