  • Home
  • News
  • Container shipping and logistics experts Matson joins SEA-LNG
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 29 15:56

    Container shipping and logistics experts Matson joins SEA-LNG

    SEA-LNG, the multi-sector industry coalition established to demonstrate the beneﬁts of the LNG fuel pathway for shipping’s decarbonisation, has announced that one of the leading providers of ocean transportation and logistics services, Matson, is the latest organisation to join its membership.

    Matt Cox, Chairman and CEO, Matson, said: “The LNG pathway is an important part of our strategy for reducing the greenhouse gas emissions of our fleet by 40% by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The transition to bioLNG and in the longer term e-LNG, as well as continuing to improve the commercial availability of conventional LNG worldwide, will be critical to achieving our goals. We believe SEA-LNG will be a valuable partner on this journey and we look forward to working with them.”

Другие новости по темам: LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 29

18:36 Shift Clean Energy selected to electrify 17 new tugboats
18:10 Ulstein develops 8,000t foundation installation vessel
17:50 Volgotrans files suits against Lotos shipyard for over RUB 800 million in total
17:06 Vattenfall awarded major wind power project off the coast of Germany
16:44 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard to build three cruise ships of ‘Karelia’ design
16:34 Yinson Greentech commences construction of all-electric cargo vessel
16:18 The largest shipyard in the MENA region signs a long-term agreement with Bahri Logistics
15:56 Container shipping and logistics experts Matson joins SEA-LNG
15:04 Aker Solutions joins to the Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative
14:58 Amount of cargo transported via Bosphorus rose 40% since 2005
14:36 Hoegh Autoliners joins First Movers Coalition and commits to using green fuels already by 2030
14:25 Maritime industry unites to call for earmarking of ETS revenues
13:45 Sanmar Shipyards delivers 7th tug to SAAM Towage
13:24 Port of Cork Company launches a new 13.5-hectare container terminal
12:56 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches lead factory freezer-longliner of Project MT1112XL, Gandvik-2
12:53 China delivers first VLCC equipped with four rigid sails - The Maritime Executive
12:05 Second ship of Project 03141, Kedon, left Khabarovsk Shipyard for delivery base
11:40 Mawani signs 7 agreements during the Saudi Maritime Congress
11:03 GTT receives AiP from Bureau Veritas for the design of a LNG-fuelled & “NH3 Ready” Very Large Crude Carrier
10:23 Keppel O&M secures repeat newbuild FPSO contract worth US$2.8b from Petrobras
10:10 CPC Marine Terminal handled 382 tankers by mid-September
09:48 Long-term contracted rates fell by 1.1% in September - Xeneta
09:43 State Duma approves the bill on estimation of ship construction costs
09:19 Crude oil futures show moderate decrease after growth at previous session
08:57 MABUX: Upward changes to continue in Global Bunker market on Sep 29

2022 September 28

18:30 Georgia Ports welcomes Nissan to Brunswick
18:01 Containerships increases frequency between Germany and England
17:52 Deferment of conscription for military service during mobilisation requested for those involved in bunkering of ships
17:35 Saipem awarded two new contracts in Ivory Coast worth approximately 1 billion euro overall
17:27 Vitaly Evdokimenko appointed as President of TransContainer
17:06 Crowley awarded contract by U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command
16:39 RF Water Transport Workers’ trade union asks for deferment of conscription for military service
16:24 The Russian Krastvetmets visits SCZONE to establish a new facility in Sokhna zone
15:53 APM Terminals Nordics announces new Managing Director
15:35 Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel Aeolus to get a major crane upgrade
15:27 Freezing trawler Kapitan Vdovichenko is on its way to Vladivostok along Northern Sea Route
14:15 Rolls-Royce delivers mtu Hybrid PropulsionPack for mega yacht to be built by Turquoise Yachts
14:00 Rosmorport announced tender for maintenance dredging in Bechevinskaya Bay
13:54 IUMI launches new Masterclass in Cargo Insurance
13:26 LNG sales under Sakhalin 2 project to total 11.4 million tonnes in 2022
13:22 ClassNK issues AiP for ammonia bunkering vessel developed by NYK Line
12:53 VARD delivers the second of two ice-strengthened expedition vessels from VARD to Viking
12:25 Afghan Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat - Reuters
11:52 Rosmorport announced tender for repair of non-self-propelled dredger Peotr Sablin
11:52 Polaris Shipping trio opts for Nippon Paint Marine hull and hold coatings
11:28 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard launches second crab catcher for Antey Group
10:35 MSC to develop air cargo solution in response to market demand
10:27 Dry cargo carrier Volgo-Balt 203 to operate on Bronka – Kaliningrad line from October
10:03 State Duma approves in the second reading the bill on estimation of ship construction costs
09:40 RF Research Institute of Fishery and Oceanography announces tender for construction of research ship of Project TSK.550
09:19 Crude oil futures fall as API reports US crude stock growth
08:54 MABUX: Global Bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes on Sep 28

2022 September 27

18:21 Capital Cruising welcomes 100th cruise ship in Scotland this season with the arrival of the Emerald Princess
17:41 AD Ports Group’s SAFEEN Feeders signs long-term charter agreement with Saif Powertec
17:28 MOL signs 'Making Net-Zero Ammonia Possible' proposal from public-private partnership for decarbonization in which a WEF participates
17:18 Three companies conclude strategic partnership aimed at boosting ship fuel efficiency/reducing GHG emissions
16:59 Swedish Maritime Administration sends navigation warnings regarding leaks on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea
16:41 Felixstowe dock workers return to picket lines
16:13 SAFEEN Feeders and Invictus Investment sign strategic agreement to own and operate five dry-bulk vessels under a long-term contract
15:37 S.Korea's Hanwha Group to invest $1.4bln for Daewoo Shipbuilding - BusinessKorea