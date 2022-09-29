2022 September 29 15:04

Aker Solutions joins to the Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative

Aker Solutions is now a supporter of the Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative, a global initiative endorsed by some of the world’s largest oil and gas producers to accelerate efforts to eliminate methane emissions from oil and gas assets by 2030, according to the company's release.

Methane accounts for 30 percent of global warming, and the oil and gas industry is responsible for approximately 23 percent of methane emissions from human activity. Reducing methane emissions from the energy sector is one of the best short-term ways of addressing climate change.

The Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative was developed by the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), a CEO-led initiative that aims to accelerate the industry response to climate change.

Aker Solutions’ chief executive officer Kjetel Digre said the initiative is an example of the need to work together to find solutions.

“The energy sector is one of the largest methane emitters worldwide, and as a supplier we are committed to working with our customers to eliminate methane emissions from their oil and gas assets. Over the past 30 years, we have worked with customers on the Norwegian continental shelf, and the Norwegian legislation on methane emissions are among the strictest in the world. If these standards were implemented globally, we could reduce the global methane emissions from petroleum operations by 90 percent,” said Digre.

Launched in March 2022 following COP26, the Aiming for Zero initiative is quickly gaining support from the energy industry. The goal is an all-in approach that treats methane emissions as seriously as the oil and gas industry already treats safety.

Aker Solutions has recently been rated A+ on sustainability reporting and accepted by the Science Based Targets initiative.



