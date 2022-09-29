2022 September 29 14:36

Hoegh Autoliners joins First Movers Coalition and commits to using green fuels already by 2030

Hoegh Autoliners has joined the First Movers Coalition (FMC) to send a strong market demand signal for the emerging technologies essential for a net-zero transition. Hoegh Autoliners has committed to running at least 5 % of our deep sea operations on either green ammonia or green methanol by 2030, according to the company's release.

Led by the World Economic Forum and the US Government, the First Movers Coalition targets hard-to-abate sectors including aluminium, aviation, chemicals, concrete, shipping, steel, and trucking, which are responsible for 30% of global emissions.

More than 50 companies including Ford Motor Company, Volvo Group, Aker ASA, Yara International, Amazon and A.P. Møller – Mærsk with a combined collective market value of about USD 8.5 trillion across five continents now make up the coalition to help commercialize zero-carbon technologies.

By joining the coalition as one of the first shipping companies, Hoegh Autoliners commits to running at least 5% of it's deep sea shipping on zero-emission fuels by 2030, enabled by ships capable of using zero-emission fuels.

In general, FMC member companies commit to purchasing a percentage of near-zero or zero-carbon solutions from suppliers, despite the premium cost.

If enough global companies commit a certain percentage of their future purchasing to clean technologies in this decade, this will create a market tipping point that will accelerate their affordability and drive long-term, net-zero transformation across industrial value chains. All FMC members must deliver on their commitments by 2030.

The First Movers Coalition was launched during COP-26 in Glasgow in November 2021 and was initiated by the US State Department, through Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, and the World Economic Forum.



Hoegh Autoliners is a leading global provider of RoRo (Roll On Roll Off) transportation services delivering cars, high and heavy and breakbulk cargoes across the world. The company operates around 40 RoRo vessels in global trade systems and makes about 3 000 port calls each year. Hoegh Autoliners has its head office in Oslo, Norway and employs around 375 people in its 16 offices worldwide and around 1 250 seafarers.