2022 September 29 13:45

Sanmar Shipyards delivers 7th tug to SAAM Towage

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered its seventh tugboat to SAAM Towage which has joined the world’s third largest operator’s fleet of tugs operating in Panama Canal Waters. She has been renamed SAAM QUIBIAN by her new owners, according to the company's release.

The twin Z-drive tugboat is a sister to five of the six other tugs that Sanmar has delivered to SAAM Towage and, like them, is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX design from renowned Canada-based naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.

Like all modern tugs in Sanmar’s popular RAmparts 2400SX series, SAAM QUIBIAN’s high standard of machinery automation maximises efficiency and reduces its impact on the environment.



Measuring 24.4m LOA with a moulded breadth of 11.25m, moulded depth of 4.38m and maximum operating draft of approximately 5.7m, SAAM QUIBIAN has been designed for maximum efficiency in the performance of ship-handling duties for sea going ships.

Powered by two Caterpillar 3516C main engines, each producing 2.100kW at 1.600 rev/min, SAAM QUIBIAN can achieve a bollard pull ahead of 70 tonnes and a free running speed of a minimum of 12 knots.

The tug has been constructed in accordance with American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) requirements for the following notation: ✠A1, ✠AMS, FI-FI 1, Towing Vessel, MLC Compliance, ✠ABCU, UWILD, QR, Unrestricted Service.

SAAM QUIBIAN’s five sisters are SAAM VALPARAISO, SAAM PALENQUE, ALBATROS, HALCON lll, SAAM CONDOR. The other tug Sanmar has delivered to SAAM Towage is MATAQUITO ll, which is based on the again exclusive to Sanmar RAstar 2900SX design from Robert Allan Ltd.