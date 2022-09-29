2022 September 29 13:24

Port of Cork Company launches a new 13.5-hectare container terminal

Cork Chamber, the voice of business in Cork, said the launch of the Port of Cork Company’s new 13.5-hectare Cork Container Terminal in Ringaskiddy represents a big step forward for Cork and the Port of Cork, according to the Cork Chamber's release.



The new terminal has been opened at a deep water facility that is 13m deep, 360 m long, and can handle Panamax class vessels that can carry up to 4000 TEUs. The terminal cost around $86 million and covers an area of 135,000 m2.

“This state-of-the-art terminal and significant marine infrastructural investment positions the Cork region to be at the centre of global trade and investment into the future. It is a key enabler for continued foreign and indigenous investment in the region. There has been a number of major capital investment and job announcements over the last year and this new positive development will accelerate that trend,” said Ronan Murray, President of Cork Chamber.