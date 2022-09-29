2022 September 29 12:56

Severnaya Verf shipyard launches lead factory freezer-longliner of Project MT1112XL, Gandvik-1

Photo by Aleksandr Chizhenok



Under the contract with Virma, Severnaya Verf is to build three longliners of Project MT1112XL

Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has launched the lead factory freezer-longliner of Project MT1112XL, Gandvik-1, today, 29 September 2022, according to IAA PortNews correspondent. The ship was ordered by fishing company Virma (Karelia Fishing Fleet group of companies, KFF Group).

Longliner Gandvik-1 has the following characteristics: displacement - 2,200 t, length - 59 m, width - 13 m, endurance ‒ 45, performance - 25 t of fish products per day, freezing hold capacity – about 500 t.

Under the contract with Virma, Severnaya Verf is to build three longliners of Project MT1112XL. The ships are intended for fishing in the North, Norwegian and Barents seas. The shipyard is also building one MT1112XL design longliner for Globus LLC.

Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

Photos by Aleksandr Chizhenok