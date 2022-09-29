2022 September 29 11:03

GTT receives AiP from Bureau Veritas for the design of a LNG-fuelled & “NH3 Ready” Very Large Crude Carrier

GTT received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas for a LNG-fuelled and NH3[1]-ready Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) design. This approval is part of a joint development project, started in 2021, and successfully carried out by China Merchants Energy Shipping Co, Ltd, TotalEnergies, Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. Ltd. (DSIC), and Bureau Veritas (BV), according to the company's release.

This new concept of VLCC is a breakthrough innovation, with the relocation of the fuel tank below the main deck to avoid exposure to bad weather, the risk of piracy, while lowering centre of gravity of the propulsion systems. It integrates GTT’s Mark III membrane containment technology and the LNG storage tank is compatible with liquid ammonia fuel, giving the owner and charterer greater operational flexibility.

The tank capacity of this new VLCC is flexible, from 9,000 to 14,000 cubic meters. It also complies with the strength requirements for both LNG and ammonia fuels. As ammonia is heavier than LNG, the structure of the tank has been strengthened to support the loads induced on the vessel and the tank.

The minimum endurance with LNG fuel is 23,000 nautical miles and 17,000 nautical miles for ammonia at design condition.

In addition to its operational benefits, the new LNG-fuelled and NH3-ready VLCC concept complies with key environmental requirements. Its Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) is more than 40% under the BaseLine, its Nitrogen Oxides (NOX) emissions meet the IMO’s Tier III requirements, and its Carbon Intensity Index (CII) is projected to be rated A by 2030.