State Duma approves the bill on estimation of ship construction costs

At their session on 2 September 2022, the deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation approved the draft law aimed at regulation of setting estimated cost of ship construction at the phase of designing ships which are to be financed by the budget resources, according to the system supporting legislative activities.

Amendments introduced into the Federal Law “On industrial policy of the Russian Federation” dated 31 December 2014 (No 488) authorize RF Government to approve the procedure of reviewing the justification of the estimated cost as well as designing/construction/repair/scrapping prices. setting estimated cost of ship construction . According to the document, the Government will set prices for such a review, select organizations authorized for conducting such reviews, suspend or cancel their authorities, set forth the related regulations.

The procedure of setting estimated cost of ship construction established by the Ministry of Industry and Trade is to be approved by the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Antimonopoly Service.

The law is to come into effect 180 days after its official publication.

