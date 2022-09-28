2022 September 28 18:30

Georgia Ports welcomes Nissan to Brunswick

Nissan North America has chosen the Port of Brunswick, Ga., as a new point of entry to serve U.S. markets, according to GPA's release.



Nissan North America joins two dozen other major auto manufacturers at Colonel’s Island. The 1,700-acre terminal provides immediate access to Interstate 95, and from there, I-10 and I-16.

August Roll-on/Roll-off volumes at the Port of Brunswick grew 3.3 percent to 53,600 units, an increase of 1,700 units of vehicles and heavy machinery compared to August 2021.



To help accommodate new business, GPA has developed an additional 85 acres for storage. Further, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Solutions is building three new buildings to support its auto processing operation for Nissan and Infiniti. The buildings are expected to be complete this fall.

Also at its meeting Tuesday, the GPA Board approved $60 million for additional buildings, property development and civil infrastructure to expand Ro/Ro capacity at Colonel’s Island Terminal. The new slate of projects is in addition to $186.8 million in improvements the board approved in January and March. A total of $25.4 million will go to upgrades for GPA common areas.



The Port of Brunswick recently received federal approval to add a fourth berth at Colonel’s Island. The project will more efficiently accommodate the larger vessels with a capacity of 7,000-plus vehicles that are becoming the industry standard at U.S. ports.

Georgia’s deepwater ports and inland barge terminals support more than 561,000 jobs throughout the state annually, and contribute $33 billion in income, $140 billion in revenue and $3.8 billion in state and local taxes to Georgia’s economy.