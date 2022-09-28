2022 September 28 17:52

Deferment of conscription for military service during mobilisation requested for those involved in bunkering of ships

That is needed to ensure uninterrupted functioning of water transport

Russian Association of Marine and River Bunker Suppliers has sent a letter to Vitaly Savelyev, Transport Minister of the Russian Federation, with a question concerning possible deferment of conscription for military service during mobilisation for on-board and on-shore personnel involved in bunkering of ships, maintenance and repair of bunkering ships.

The letter substantiates the need for such a measure to ensure uninterrupted supply of bunker to ships in Russian ports, smooth functioning of water transport and Russia’s economy and national security support.

A similar request was earlier submitted to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin by the Trade Union of RF Water Transport Workers which asked to ensure deferment of conscription for military service during mobilisation for the industry personnel.

On 21 September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed Executive Order On Declaring Partial Mobilisation in the Russian Federation. Under the Executive Order, citizens of the Russian Federation employed by defence companies will benefit from an exemption from the mobilisation draft for the period of their employment by these organisations, according to the Kremlin.

According to RF Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia will draft 300,000 reservists, slightly over or 1% of the country’s mobilization resource.

Related link:

RF Water Transport Workers’ trade union asks for deferment of conscription for military service >>>>