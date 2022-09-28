  • Home
  • 2022 September 28 17:27

    Vitaly Evdokimenko appointed as President of TransContainer

    Vitaly Evdokimenko will replace Alexander Isurin

    The Board of Directors of PJSC TransContainer (part of Delo Group) has decided to appoint Vitaly Evdokimenko as president of the company effective from September 29, 2022. Mr. Evdokimenko will replace Alexander Isurin.

    Mr. Evdokimenko was born in 1962; he is a graduate of Rostov University of Railway Engineering. From 1984 to 2003 Mr. Evdokimenko rose through the ranks from dispatcher to Deputy Head of Severo-Kavkazskaya Railway. In 1997-1998 he was Director of Railway Transport at Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port. From 2004 to 2010 he held the position of Deputy Head of the Federal Tariff Service of the Russian Federation. In 2010-2015 he served as CEO of JSC Federal Freight Company, in 2016-2020 - Advisor to CEO of Freight Forwarding Company LLC. Since 2020 Mr. Evdokimenko works as Advisor to the President of MC Delo LLC and is head of the Strategy Committee of the Board of Directors of PJSC TransContainer.

    “Mr. Evdokimenko has extensive professional and managerial experience, and his membership in TransContainer's Board of Directors will allow us to maintain consistency in the Group's key asset’s activity. I am grateful to Alexander Isurin for his contribution to TransContainer's development, strategy elaboration and integration of the company into the Group’s structure,” said Sergey Shishkarev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC TransContainer.

