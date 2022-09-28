2022 September 28 16:24

The Russian Krastvetmets visits SCZONE to establish a new facility in Sokhna zone

The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone received a business delegation from The Russian company Krastvetmets at its headquarters in Sokhna, according to SCZONE's release. The Russian company is working in the field of precious metals and their industrial uses. This meeting came within the framework of cooperation with the Russian companies in preparation for launching the Russian industrial zone in Sokhna integrated zone and East Port Said integrated zone. The delegation was received by General Mohamed Shaaban, the Vice chairman of SCZONE for the industrial zones’ affairs.



“Our company is looking forward to cooperating with SCZONE in establishing a facility to produce some intermediate products used in the manufacturing and production of nitric acid, which is considered a major component in the fertilizer industry. The company aims to build a regional hub for this industry in SCZONE, which will require advanced technologies.”Mr. Dmitri Obedin, the engineering marketing manager of Krastvetmets said.

The Russian company Krastvetmets is specialized in industrial applications of precious metals which are used in various industries, especially the fertilizer industry.