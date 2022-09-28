2022 September 28 16:39

RF Water Transport Workers’ trade union asks for deferment of conscription for military service

Trade Union of RF Water Transport Workers has addressed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin with a request to ensure deferment of conscription for military service during mobilisation for the industry personnel. According to the letter, 10-20% of Russian shipping companies’ employees are subject to call to military service, 80-90% of them are crewmembers. Therefore, the industry can face problems with cargo transportation within and outside the country due to lack of personnel and inability of prompt change of crewmembers as well as availability of those responsible for operation and maintenance of ships.

On 21 September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed Executive Order On Declaring Partial Mobilisation in the Russian Federation. Under the Executive Order, citizens of the Russian Federation employed by defence companies will benefit from an exemption from the mobilisation draft for the period of their employment by these organisations, according to the Kremlin.

According to RF Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia will draft 300,000 reservists, slightly over or 1% of the country’s mobilization resource.

The trade union’s letter is available in Russian on the website of IAA PortNews >>>>