2022 September 28 13:54

IUMI launches new Masterclass in Cargo Insurance

The International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) is introducing a new Masterclass in Cargo Insurance. The programme will take place in London in March 2023 and will have a strong focus on key principles and practices of cargo insurance. It is IUMI's first in-person training course.

Designed to deliver an advanced level of learning, the course has been created by cargo insurance experts to widen participants' understanding and expertise in this field. IUMI's Masterclass in Cargo Insurance is aimed at senior underwriters and executives who want to expand their knowledge of their own business. Individuals involved in the management of the cargo book of business that their insurers write will benefit most from the course. It comprises five modules taught by industry experts with outstanding expertise in their respective fields.

The International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) represents 44 national and marine market insurance and reinsurance associations. Operating at the forefront of marine risk, it gives a unified voice to the global marine insurance market through effective representation and lobbying activities.