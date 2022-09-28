2022 September 28 11:28

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard launches second crab catcher for Antey Group

Image source: Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard

The third ship is to be launched in October 2022

On 28 September 2022, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC (NSRY, Nakhodka Primorsky Territory) has launched the second crab catcher in the series of eight ships to be built under ‘keel quota’ programme. The ship named Dmitry Konoplyov was ordered by Antey Group’s Pacific Fishing Company (TRK), the shipyard says on its Telegram channel.

The ship is intended for catching crab in the areas of unlimited navigation, particularly in the basins of the Bering and Okhotsk seas.

The ship is fitted with equipment allowing for catching crab using traps, sorting and storage of crab in chilled sea water for which the ship has nine tanks with a total capacity of 640 cbm. Sea water circulation is ensured by a system operating in semi-automatic mode.

The first crab catcher of Project Сса5712LS named Kapitan Khazan was launched on 8 September 2022.

“The ships under construction at the shipyard are of the new generation, - emphasized Aleksandr Korneychuk, General Director of Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard. — Despite the challenges we have to face our team resolves the tasks and continues to develop shipbuilding in the Far East.”

As of today, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard is Russia’s only shipyard simultaneously building eight crab catchers of the same type. The third ship is to be launched in October 2022. Upon completion of equipment, the ships will undergo mooring and sea trials.

On 2 June 2020, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC (NSRY, Nakhodka Primorsky Territory) laid down a series of eight crab catching ships which are to be built for five years under the investment quota programme. Six crab catchers will be built for Antey Group and two ships – for Pacific Fishing Company (TRK). The ship design was developed by DAMEN Engineering (Saint-Petersburg).

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard was established in 1951 and incorporated in 1992. In 1999 NSRY obtained ISO 9002:1994 certificate. Then the company participated in large infrastructure projects in the Primorsky Territory.

Related links:

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC launches first crab catcher of Project Сса5712LS, Kapitan Khazan >>>>

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard completed building hulls of first three crab catchers of Project Сса5712LS >>>>

Executive Director of Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard on construction of crab catchers>>>>

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard starts cutting steel for first crab catching ship >>>>

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC to build eight crab catchers >>>>