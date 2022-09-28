2022 September 28 10:35

MSC to develop air cargo solution in response to market demand

Image source: MSC

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA, one of the global leaders in transportation and logistics, has started developing a new MSC Air Cargo solution in response to customer demand and as a complementary service to its container shipping solutions.

MSC Air Cargo has been under development for several months and the new solution will be available from early 2023, following the delivery of the first of four MSC-branded Boeing 777-200F aircraft that will be operated by Atlas Air, a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

MSC has appointed Jannie Davel, formerly of Delta Cargo, Emirates SkyCargo and DHL to develop its air cargo business and to build the team that will implement it.



MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is one of the global leaders in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world’s leading container shipping lines, MSC has 675 offices across 155 countries worldwide with the MSC Group employing over 150,000 people. MSC’s shipping line sails on more than 260 trade routes, calling at 520 ports.