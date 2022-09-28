2022 September 28 10:27

Dry cargo carrier Volgo-Balt 203 to operate on Bronka – Kaliningrad line from October

Image source: Telegram channel “Ferry Service. Baltiysk - Ust-Luga" the group of ships operating on the line will number 13 units

Dry cargo carrier Volgo-Balt 203 will operate on Bronka – Kaliningrad line from October. Thus, the group of ships ensuring transport communication with the Kaliningrad Region will number 13 units, according to the dedicated Telegram channel “Ferry Service. Baltiysk - Ust-Luga. Feeder Shipping of Containers”.

The ship’s four holds have a total capacity of 3,100 tonnes, or 4,600 cbm. The Volgo-Balt 203 is to arrive in Kaliningrad on October 6.

On 27 September 2022, multipurpose dry cargo carrier Sparta left for its first voyage on the Ust-Luga - Kaliningrad line. The ship is intended for transportation of containerized and general cargo. Its capacity is up to 641 TEU and 35 tractor-trailer units.

According to earlier statements, from October 2022, the Kaliningrad Region and the Leningrad Region will be regularly connected by 12 ships of four operators: railway ferries Baltiysk and Ambal as well as Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo Sparta operated by Oboronlogistics; railway ferries Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky operated by Rosmorport with Oboronlogistics acting as the general agent; the Ursa Major operated by Rosmorport with TransBusinessConsult acting as the general agent; M/V Kholmogory, M/V Kapitan Mironov and M/V SMP Severodvinsk operated by North-Western Shipping Company; M/V STK-1004, M/V STK-1019 and M/V STK-1023 operated by Algorithm Group.

The Kaliningrad Region Governor earlier estimated the demand of seaborne transit links with the exclave at 22 ships of the Marshall Rokossovsky type.

