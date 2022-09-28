2022 September 28 09:40

RF Research Institute of Fishery and Oceanography announces tender for construction of research ship of Project TSK.550

Maximum contract price is RUB 489.4 million

Russian Federation Research Institute of Fishery and Oceanography (VNIRO) has announced an open tender for construction of a research ship of Project TSK.550, according to the official portal for public procurement.

The initial (maximum) contract price is RUB 489,372,100.

The bidding deadline is set on October 12 with the results to be announced on 14 October 2022.

The contract implementation is to begin on 28 October 2022 and to be completed by 27 December 2024. The ship is to be delivered by a contractor to river port Baikal (Irkutsk Region).

The ship is intended for ichthyological and hydrobiological research on Lake Baikal.