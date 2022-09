2022 September 28 09:19

Crude oil futures fall as API reports US crude stock growth

Crude oil prices fell by 1.52%-1.55%

On 28 September 2022, 08:42 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for December settlement were trading 1.52% lower at $83.58 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery fell by $1.55% to $77.28 a barrel.

On September 28, Brent Crude futures fall by over 1%. According to PRIME, investors react to the report of the American Petroleum Institute on a considerable growth of US crude stock last week.