MABUX: Global Bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes on Sep 28

  2022 September 28

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) declined on September 27:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT – 492.57 (-9.35)
    VLSFO: USD/MT – 742.81 (-11.49)
    MGO: USD/MT – 1 061.36 (-22.60)

    380 HSFO fuel grade, according to MDI (comparison MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker benchmark), were undervalued on Sep. 27 in all selected ports. The underestimation premium was registered as: Rotterdam – minus $87 (minus $94 the day before), Singapore – minus $141 (minus $140 the day before), Fujairah – minus $136 (no changes), in Houston – by minus $62 (minus $68 the day before). The underestimation level increased in half of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam and Houston, where the undercharge level decreased by 7 and 6 points respectively.

    In the VLSFO fuel grade segment, all four selected ports, according to the MDI index, were in the overcharge zone: Rotterdam – plus $7 (minus $3 the day before), Singapore – plus $51 (plus $43 the day before), Fujairah – plus $70 (plus $59 the day before) and Houston plus $61 (no changes). As per MDI – upward trend prevails in the VLSFO segment: the overcharge premium increased in all selected ports except of Houston. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam and Fujairah, where MDI level increased by 10 and 11 points respectively.

    MGO LS was undercharged in two out of four selected ports: in Rotterdam – by minus $47 (minus $56 the day before), in Singapore – by minus $96 (minus $91 the day before). This fuel grade remained overcharged in Fujairah – by plus $208 (plus $207 the day before) and in Houston – by plus $12 (plus $9 the day before). MDI index in MGO LS segment increased for three out of four selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam, where the undercharge level decreased by 9.

    We expect Global bunker prices may increase on Sep.28: the price for 380 HSFO may increase by 7-10 USD/MT, VLSFO – by 10-15 USD/MT, MGO LS – may rise by 25-35 USD/MT.

    Source: www.mabux.com

