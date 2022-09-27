2022 September 27 16:59

Swedish Maritime Administration sends navigation warnings regarding leaks on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea

Image source: Swedish Maritime Administration

A 5-mile exclusion zone for shipping is recommended around the island of Bornholm

Swedish Maritime Administration has sent navigation warnings by Navtex and VHF regarding the leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in Danish and Swedish waters.

A five-mile exclusion zone for shipping is recommended around the island of Bornholm. Besides, airplanes are warned against flying below 1,000 metres in the area.

Maritime Administration of Sweden says it has no information about the cause of the leaks. “Our task in this situation is as follows: We warn the vessels located nearby and ask them to keep a safe distance of 5 nautical miles (about 9 km) from the points. That is a well-measured safety zone. Our task is to ensure the delivery safety of delivery, For that purpose warn vessels coming too close to leak points,” reads the statement of Swedish Maritime Administration.