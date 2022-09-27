2022 September 27 18:21

Capital Cruising welcomes 100th cruise ship in Scotland this season with the arrival of the Emerald Princess

The cruise business is a major economic boost for Scotland

The majestic Emerald Princess sailed up the River Forth into South Queensferry this week marking the 100th cruise call for Capital Cruising which welcomes cruise liners into its ports in Leith, Rosyth, Dundee and deep-water anchorages at Newhaven and South Queensferry.



Rob Mason, Head of Cruise for Capital Cruising in Scotland said: “Cruise is back in full swing and today’s Emerald Princess’ visit into South Queensferry marks our 100th cruise call which is an important milestone for our 2022 cruise season.



The cruise business is a major economic boost for Scotland and the local areas where the liners call, with many local businesses and attractions benefiting from the tourism spend.



We have welcomed 25 inaugural visits from cruise liners this year across our ports and anchorages in Scotland and across our Group we are expecting to welcome nearly 200 cruise vessels which is encouraging news as people return to cruise.”



Earlier this year Capital Cruising hosted the prestigious Cruise Europe Conference with around 200 influential cruise executives from around the world attending the largest cruise event ever to be held in Edinburgh. Scotland is a major draw for the cruise market, Edinburgh in particular is a ‘must-see’.