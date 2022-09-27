2022 September 27 15:13

Hoglund lands six repeat orders to supply integrated automation and control for VLECs at Jiangnan shipyard

Hoglund Marine Solutions has signed six more contracts with Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co Ltd and Babcock LGE to supply Integrated Automation (IAS), Cargo and Fuel Gas Control Systems (CCS and FGCS) for six very large ethane carrier (VLEC) newbuilds, according to the company's release.

Three vessels will be owned by AW Shipping Limited, (a joint venture shipping company, jointly established by Wanhua Chemical Group and Abu Dhabi National Petroleum Corporation), one by Hong Kong-headquartered Pacific Gas and two by Tianjin Southwest Maritime.

These new contracts build on strong collaboration between Høglund, Jiangnan and Babcock. Previous joint projects supplied the same scope for four newbuilds in 2021 and 2022 – the world’s largest VLEC vessels.

By utilizing Hoglund’s fully integrated automation including Power Management System (PMS), cargo and fuel gas control based on one common hard- and software platform, the vessels are providing an enhanced operational efficiency. The Fuel Gas Supply System as a component of the gas handling plant on board provides ethane from cargo to the main engine which runs on dual fuel (oil and ethanol). During voyage, a shaft generator provides power to all on-board systems enabling a greater energy optimisation on board.

These projects fulfil rigorous specifications for fully integrated automation incorporating a ship performance monitor to help support long-term performance optimisation, giving users on board and ashore an easy access to the wealth of data generated by all systems.

Combining advanced efficiency technology with the complex task of integrating automation and controls on gas newbuilds, is a challenging engineering task and requires a solid automation paired with deep operational knowledge in all areas.

As evidenced by previous projects, these challenges can only be overcome with effective collaboration between yards, suppliers and marine solutions specialists on the design and installation of integrated systems. Joint efforts between partners is key to guaranteeing that these VLEC newbuilds will have significantly enhanced reliability, efficiency and simplified lifetime maintenance upon delivery.



The six vessels will be delivered in the period from February 2024 to February 2025.