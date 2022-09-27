2022 September 27 15:31

Universal bulk carrier Sparta starts operating on Ust-Luga - Kaliningrad line

Image source: Oboronlogistic 2022

Multipurpose dry cargo carrier Sparta able to carry Ro-Ro cargo has left for its first voyage on the Ust-Luga - Kaliningrad line today, 27 September 2022. The universal bulk carrier of horizontal and vertical loading is intended for transportation of containerized cargo and general cargo, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

This Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo ship homeported in Novorossiysk has the following characteristics: deadweight – 6,786 t, length - 126.5 m, width – 20.2 m, draft – 6.65 m, capacity – up to 641 TEU and 35 tractor-trailer units). The commercial terms for cargo transportation by Sparta and ship schedule will be soon available on the websites of the line agents – TBC LLC and ImexService LLC.

In March-April 2022, FSUE Rosmorport doubled the number of ships operating on the ferry service to enhance transportation security of the Kaliningrad Region and to ensure the supply of cargo needed in the region. The company deployed new dual-fuel RoRo/Rail ferry Marshall Rokossovsky and multifunctional ship Ursa Major for transportation of ro-ro cargo (railway cars and road transport). New RoRo/Rail ferry General Chernyakhovsky is to join the line in early October. It will let considerably increase the capacity of the fleet operating on the route.

According to earlier statements, from October 2022, the Kaliningrad Region and the Leningrad Region will be regularly connected by 12 ships of four operators: railway ferries Baltiysk and Ambal as well as Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo Sparta operated by Oboronlogistics; railway ferries Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky operated by Rosmorport with Oboronlogistics acting as the general agent; the Ursa Major operated by Rosmorport with TransBusinessConsult acting as the general agent; M/V Kholmogory, M/V Kapitan Mironov and M/V SMP Severodvinsk operated by North-Western Shipping Company; M/V STK-1004, M/V STK-1019 and M/V STK-1023 operated by Algorithm Group.

