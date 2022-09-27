2022 September 27 13:59

Rosmorport rejects the only bid for construction of support fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga

Completion of the works’ first phase was planned for 30 April 2023

The tender commission of Rosmorport’s North-West Basin Branch has rejected the bid of SevMorProject LLC on participation in the tender to sign a contract for construction of support fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga (Development of Ust-Luga Commercial Seaport. Support Fleet Base in Ust-Luga Commercial Seaport (Phase 1.1)), according to the tender documents available on the official portal for public procurement.

The contract value is RUB 163.8 million. The contract completion deadline - 30 April 2023.

The commission explains the rejection with the violation of requirements to the bidding documentation.

The new tender will most probably be announced in autumn 2022, Rosmorport told IAA PortNews.

According to Vasily Strugov, Deputy General Director of FSUE Rosmorport, the company commenced the project implementation in 2011 but had to suspended it due to a number of reasons. “The company has raised resources needed to resume the construction of hydraulic engineering facilities and all utility systems of approach roads and structures. A competition to find a contractor will be announced in September. We have high hopes that the first phase of works will be completed in the third quarter of 2023. With this infrastructure, we, just like many ship owners, are looking into development of a base for fleet repair,” Vasily Strugov said at the Ship Repair, Modernization and Components conference organized by PortNews Media Group and held on the zero day of Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo.

The fleet maintenance base in the port of Ust-Luga is intended for accommodation and maintenance of port fleet (tugboats, pilot vessels, oil skimmers, boom-laying boats, etc.), collection and disposal of waste from ships calling at the port of Ust-Luga, as well as monitoring and response to oil spills. It was in an active phase of construction between 2011 and 2017. Major works on construction and assembling of buildings and facilities were completed as well as major works on development of utility networks and installation of equipment. However, a bankruptcy procedure initiated against General Contractor PST JSC in 2017 lead to a cancellation of the state contract and all construction works were terminated.

Design works for completion of the facility was conducted by NPK MorTransNiiProekt OJSC.

