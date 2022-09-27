2022 September 27 11:44

Russian Railways offered 20.7-pct discount for container transportation from Far East ports

This measure is to help Far East ports deal with high flow of cargo

Russian Railways have introduced a discount of 20.7% for domestic and import transportation of large loaded containers on gondola cars from any station of the Far East Railway, which is in force up to the end of 2022. According to the company’s Telegram channel, the decision has been made by Russian Railways BoD.

“We help the Far East ports handle that high flow of cargo. We make alternative ways of shipment more affordable to ensure the process optimization,” reads the statement.

when discussing cargo shipment from the Far East ports. The Minister by Andrey Belousov, First Vice Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, according to the website of RF Government.

When speaking at the meeting of the headquarters for transport and logistics corridors held on 26 September 2022, RF Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said that it was necessary to reduce stocking up of container terminals in the Far East ports by 20% to ensure their optimal operation. Following the meeting held by Andrey Belousov, First Vice Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Transport suggested certain steps for optimization of the cargo handling process. In particular, accumulation of cargo should be regulated according to norms based on the railway capacity. Besides, expanded use of rear yards and dry terminals in port areas of the Far East should be considered. It is also proposed to look into launching of more container trains to the Far East ports in the future.

Vladimimr Ivin, Deputy Head of the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation, earlier told about the congestion of container storage facilities in the port of Vladivostok. According to him, two of the five yards are occupied by 102-103%. The situation is due to redirection of cargo flows from Russia’s western areas to the east.

Related link:

RF Transport Ministry calls on 20-pct reduction of stocking up at Far East container terminals>>>>