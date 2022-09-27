2022 September 27 11:03

Dalian Shipbuilding holds naming ceremony for the vessel ‘T300K-100’

The delivery and Naming Ceremony of the vessel ‘T300K-100’ of Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd (DSIC) was held on September 24,2022, according to the company's release.



New generation M/V “NEW ADEN” featured with energy-conserving and environmentally-protective very large crude carrier (VLCC) was built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd.(DSIC) for China Merchant Energy Shipping Co., Ltd (CMES).

Comparing with the VLCCs built before, it has outstanding overall performance such as optimization of operational performance of ship, reduction of fuel consumption, enhancement of sailing performance in wind and waves, which contribute well to safety and environment protection. The vessel has an overall Length of about 333 meters, a moulded width of 60 meters and a moulded depth of 30 meters. The designed draft is 20.5 meters.

This VLCC is classified into CCS meeting the requirements of Harmonized Common Structural Rules (HCSR), the latest oxynitride and oxysulfide emission standards, Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) and Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), the EU Inventory of Hazardous Materials and ship recycling and the latest requirements that given by major oil giants etc.



As a result of practicing national “Dual Carbon Goal” between DSIC and CMES, M/V “NEW ADEN” is equipped with two pairs of new generation rigid wing sails which were developed DSIC’s R&D team, united CMES, CCS, Guangwei Composite Materials Co., Ltd. jointly participate in the development. The raised sail has a height of 40 meters, total areas of single sail surface is about 1200 square metre.

The sail blade is made of carbon fibre composite as a consequence of their low weight, high strength and good corrosion resistance to marine environment; the high autonomous intelligent control system significantly improves the sail's adaptability to the complex operating conditions of the vessel and the sail operation efficiency; This Aerofoil Sails Intelligent Control system can realize motion state one button rising of sails and auto optimization rotation and can adjust the control strategy online according to real time data such as navigation environment . This system can monitor the status of power supply, communication selfcheck, hydraulic lifting and electric rotation, so that the fault source can be quickly located. This system is user-friendly and includes customer’s concerns as end-users had chances to participate in both developments of operational panel and intelligent auxiliary function module.

Taking the Middle East - Far East route at economic speed as an example, the use of sail installations is expected to achieve the average reduction of fuel consumption saving more than 9.8%, and corresponding CO2 emission reduction over 2900 tons.