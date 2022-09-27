  • Home
  • 2022 September 27 09:25

    Crude oil futures rise after a fall at the previous session

    Crude oil prices rose by 1.17%-1.18%

    On 27 September 2022, 08:44 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for December settlement were trading 1.18% higher at $83.84 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery rose by $1.17% to $77.61 a barrel.

    On September 26, Brent Crude futures fell by 4%, WTI – by 3.6%. According to PRIME, Brent futures fell below $85 per barrel for the first time since January 11. The fall was attributed to concerns over global recession and consequent volatility of the market with escaping risks.

2022 September 27

18:21 Capital Cruising welcomes 100th cruise ship in Scotland this season with the arrival of the Emerald Princess
17:41 AD Ports Group’s SAFEEN Feeders signs long-term charter agreement with Saif Powertec
17:28 MOL signs 'Making Net-Zero Ammonia Possible' proposal from public-private partnership for decarbonization in which a WEF participates
17:18 Three companies conclude strategic partnership aimed at boosting ship fuel efficiency/reducing GHG emissions
16:59 Swedish Maritime Administration sends navigation warnings regarding leaks on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea
16:41 Felixstowe dock workers return to picket lines
16:13 SAFEEN Feeders and Invictus Investment sign strategic agreement to own and operate five dry-bulk vessels under a long-term contract
15:37 S.Korea's Hanwha Group to invest $1.4bln for Daewoo Shipbuilding - BusinessKorea
15:31 Universal bulk carrier Sparta starts operating on Ust-Luga - Kaliningrad line
15:13 Hoglund lands six repeat orders to supply integrated automation and control for VLECs at Jiangnan shipyard
14:24 DDW Offshore AS signs contract for “Skandi Atlantic”
13:59 Rosmorport rejects the only bid for construction of support fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga
13:58 Signol and Clarksons partner with the ambition to reduce carbon emissions in global shipping
12:50 Freeport of Riga Authority to create single platform for digital transformation of multimodal cargo services in Latvia
11:44 Russian Railways offered 20.7-pct discount for container transportation from Far East ports
11:03 Dalian Shipbuilding holds naming ceremony for the vessel ‘T300K-100’
10:27 INPEX extends MOU on LNG supply to Indonesian domestic market
09:51 Huisman and Fred. Olsen 1848 present Floating Maintenance Solution
09:13 Port of Long Beach offers funding for energy efficiency projects
08:57 MABUX: Firm downtrend to prevail in Global bunker market on Sep 27

2022 September 26

18:30 DNV lands 3-year contract in UK for safe use and conversion of pipelines to transport 100% hydrogen
18:07 Multi-million-pound rail investment at the Port of Southampton to enhance container offering
17:59 RF Government considers organization of regular ferry link with Turkey via Novorossiysk
17:51 Maersk increases its warehousing capabilities in UK and Ireland
17:35 MAN Energy Solutions and ABB to cooperate on dual-fuel electric propulsion concept for next-generation FSRUs and LNG carriers
17:25 IMO develops interim guidelines for using hydrogen and ammonia as marine fuel
17:13 TotalEnergies selected as QatarEnergy’s first partner in the North Field South LNG project
15:52 RF Transport Ministry calls on 20-pct reduction of stocking up at Far East container terminals
15:34 Canada and United Arab Emirates first to back maritime sector’s green fuel initiative
15:04 Alfa Laval and SSAB will support marine decarbonization with the first plate heat exchanger made using fossil-free steel
14:43 MSC adds a new call to its Himalaya Express Service to connect Jeddah Islamic Port with 10 global ports
14:14 DP World moves 10 millionth unit at London Gateway
14:03 IMO launches a new initiative to harmonize ballast water management procedures in Mediterranean Sea
13:36 Port of Oakland August volume drops 8 percent from August 2021
13:29 Hydrographic survey vessel Yakov Lapushkin to undergo tests at the delivery base
12:52 Maersk Drilling secures work for Maersk Viking offshore Malaysia into 2024
12:24 Austal Philippines launches the largest ferry constructed by an Austal Shipyard
11:46 Unifeeder and ABP start new weekly service Klaipeda-Immingham
11:35 The 1st Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference gathered about 1,000 in-person and online participants
11:07 Artemis Technologies unveils 100% electric passenger ferry
10:28 Bangladesh boat capsize kills 31 pilgrims - Australian Associated Press
09:56 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from Europe to West Africa
09:54 Hydrographic Company’s new ship Aleksandr Parfyonov starts operation on Northern Sea Route
09:21 Crude oil futures fall below $85 per barrel
09:02 MABUX: Sharp decline of price indices is expected in Global Bunker market on Sep 26

2022 September 25

15:49 Companies from Riba-roja confirm the urgency of the new north container terminal at the Port of Valencia
13:27 Palantir Technologies and HHI Group grow partnership to +$45M with expansion into shipbuilding
12:33 DNV signs MOU with SIT to promote maritime decarbonization and digitalization
10:21 Gasunie raises the SDG flag

2022 September 24

15:03 Australia leads SAR exercises in the Indian Ocean
13:19 17 MOL Group-managed vessels earn commendations from Japan Coast Guard
12:33 Sea-LNG response to UCL report exploring methods for understanding stranded value: case study on LNG capable ships
10:38 coZEV unites 19 global brands for 2040 zero-carbon ocean shipping ambition

2022 September 23

18:30 Bergen welcomes 236 cruise ships and 300 000 passengers this season
18:07 Hurtigruten Norway launches its first hybrid ship, part of a EUR100 million green upgrade
17:34 Carbon Ridge secures $6 million investment
17:26 The National Fund of Greece receives two offers for the acquisition of 67% of two ports
17:04 Greek tanker hit by fire after leaving port of Ust-Luga - TradeWinds
16:40 Equinor and Poland’s PGNiG agree long term gas sales contract