2022 September 27 09:25

Crude oil futures rise after a fall at the previous session

Crude oil prices rose by 1.17%-1.18%

On 27 September 2022, 08:44 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for December settlement were trading 1.18% higher at $83.84 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery rose by $1.17% to $77.61 a barrel.

On September 26, Brent Crude futures fell by 4%, WTI – by 3.6%. According to PRIME, Brent futures fell below $85 per barrel for the first time since January 11. The fall was attributed to concerns over global recession and consequent volatility of the market with escaping risks.