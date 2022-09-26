2022 September 26 18:07

Multi-million-pound rail investment at the Port of Southampton to enhance container offering

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group and Solent Stevedores have announced a joint investment of £17.5 million in a new container offering for deep sea shipping lines at the Port of Southampton, according to ABP's release.

The project will create an 18-acre facility, which will link the existing intermodal rail transport site with laden and empty container handling, storage, maintenance and repair within a single site boundary - a first for the Port of Southampton. Due for completion in late 2023, the project broke ground in the Western Docks with contractors, Ryebridge Construction.

This investment will further strengthen the rail offering for customers at the Port of Southampton giving them greater choice over their container placement and storage. The project involves several site upgrades, including the introduction of 84 reefer plug points, extending the rail loading pad by 150 metres and a new track design to allow trains arrive and depart at the terminal independently on any of the three lines.

By increasing the capacity for cargo to enter and leave the port by rail this latest investment supports long-term plans for accelerating improvements in local air quality. The work will take place across three stages to enable the rail terminal to continue operating.



