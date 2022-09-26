2022 September 26 17:35

MAN Energy Solutions and ABB to cooperate on dual-fuel electric propulsion concept for next-generation FSRUs and LNG carriers

MAN Energy Solutions and ABB – the leading global technology company – signed a Decarbonisation Cooperation agreement regarding the development of a next-generation, Dual-Fuel, Electric+ (DFE+) propulsion concept for LNG carriers, according to MAN's release.

The DFE+ concept features the MAN 49/60DF engine – itself launched at SMM 2022 – and ABB’s Dynamic AC (DAC) technology and aims to deliver the operational flexibility shipowners need to cut carbon footprints as well as fuel bills for liquefied natural gas carriers.

The scope of the collaboration covers a joint concept study between the partners sharing technical data, and discussing interfaces and system integration. MAN Energy Solutions and ABB intend to jointly promote the concept to customers.



While variable-speed applications are well established for liquid-fuel systems up to 10mWe, torque requirements and the low efficiency of first-generation dual-fuel engines – including limitations in the e-systems design for diesel-electric propulsion systems over 10 mWe – killed variable speed for propulsion systems over 10mWe.

ABB’s Dynamic AC technology enables the operation of propulsion systems above 10 mWe at variable speed with all the accompanying benefits. In combination with the second-generation, high-efficiency MAN 49/60DF engine (with ALSi – Air Lubrication System interface, as an add-on), this DFE+ concept will provide customers with next-level efficiency and flexibility.



