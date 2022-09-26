2022 September 26 17:25

IMO develops interim guidelines for using hydrogen and ammonia as marine fuel

Interim guidelines to address safety provisions for ships using LPG fuel to be adopted in 2023

IMO develops interim guidelines for the use of oil fuels with a flashpoint between 52°C and 60°C. Such guidelines will cover oil-based fossil fuels and synthetic fuels. The work is to be completed in 2023, according to RF Ministry of Transport.

The issue was considered at the meeting of IMO Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers held its 8th session, a hybrid one (CCC 8), on 14-23 September 2022. The Russian delegation took part in the session.

In the framework of the initial strategy of IMO on reduction of GHG emissions from ships, CCC 8 continued development of guidelines for the use of low-carbon and zero-carbon types of fuel, in particular, finalization of interim guidelines to address safety provisions for ships using LPG fuel. The document is to be adopted in summer 2023.

Those documents and interim guidelines for the safety of ships using methyl/ethyl alcohol as fuel as well as interim guidelines for the safety of ships using fuel cell power installations further recognised the urgent need to accelerate work on low-flashpoint fuels and the need to rapidly develop safety provisions for alternative fuels to further promote the decarbonisation of shipping.

The Sub-Committee continues improving the International Code for the Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Liquefied Gases in Bulk (IGC Code).

Amendments have been approved to the IGF Code.

The Drafting Group on Amendments to the IMDG Code was established, and furnished with appropriate terms of reference.

The IMSBC Code is regularly reviewed to take into account new requirements for existing substances or new substances. Certain draft amendments were agreed by the sub-committee and will be referred to MSC.

The sub-committee also considered Draft amendments to the International Code for the Safe Carriage of Grain in Bulk.

Besides, CCC 8 finalised and agreed amendments to SOLAS regulations V/31 and V/32 which will require the Master without delay to report any lost containers to the nearest coastal State and the flag State; finalised and agreed draft amendments to Article V of Protocol I of the MARPOL Convention to avoid duplication of the SOLAS reporting requirements. If the draft amendments are adopted before 1 July 2024 they are expected to enter force on 1 January 2026.

The prospects of LNG-powered shipping and other alternative fuels will be in the focus of experts and market players at the 6th conference “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” which is to be held by PortNews Media Group on 2 November 2022 in Moscow. The work on the programme is underway – proposals and suggestions are welcome. Visit the Conference page >>>>