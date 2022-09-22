2022 September 22 15:29

Seaborne delivery of Chinese cargo to Vladivostok rose 1.5 times in 8M’22

Imports of specialized equipment almost doubled, imports of Chinese cars surged 15 times

In January-August 2022, seaborne delivery of Chinese cargo to Vladivostok rose 1.5 times, year-on-year. according to The Federal Customs Service (FCS). In the reported period, Vladivostok customs registered over 5 million tonnes of chines cargo including clothes, footware, special equipment, cars and mechanisms and food products.

Imports of specialized equipment has almost doubled, imports of Chinese cars surged 15 times to over 10 thousand units.

Preliminary declaration is getting increasingly useful amid the growing cargo flow, according to Konstantin Ponamaryov, deputy head of Vladivostok customs.

