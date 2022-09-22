2022 September 22 15:07

ASCO renovates the largest barge of the Caspian Sea

The overhaul of the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company” CJSC (ASCO) STB-1 barge, which is used for the transportation of large-sized support blocks for offshore stationary platforms construction has been completed at “Bibiheybat” Ship Repair Yard, according to ASCO's release.

As part of the repair, the barge's main engines, pumps, compressors, release air cylinders, pipe systems, mechanisms and equipment located on the deck, bottom and side fittings, tread devices were repaired, auxiliary engines were adjusted. The ship's generators, lighting systems, electrical equipment, and control systems were also repaired.

Certain parts of the protective beams located on the right and left decks of "STB-1" have been modified.

In addition, the chain boxes, anchor chains, underwater and surface parts of the ship, ballast tanks, cargo deck, engine room and mechanisms were cleaned and painted as part of the repair.

In order to improve the living conditions of the staff, necessary works were also carried out in the mess room, sanitary facilities, accommodation spaces and cabins.

The newly renovated barge was leased to BP for operation in the Azeri Central East project.

The length of the "STB-1" barge is 163 meters, the width is 45 meters, and the carrying capacity is 18,000 tons. This suggests that it is the largest barge in the Caspian Sea.