2022 September 22 13:46

Murmansk terminals and berths should be developed to use NSR as alternative for transportation of fish products – expert

Photo by IAA PortNews

Murmansk Fish Terminal and Murmansk berths should be developed and prepared

Fish terminals and berths should be developed in the North-West of Russia, in Murmansk, to use the Northern Sea Route as an alternative for transportation of fish products, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Vladimir Valter, General Director of Seroglazka Terminal LLC, as saying at the roundtable meeting ‘Smart logistics’ held as part of the 5th Global Fishery Forum in Saint-Petersburg.

“The Northern Sea Route is a good alternative but Murmansk Fish Terminal and Murmansk berths should also be developed. The terminals in the Far East are more developed as compared with those in the North-West,” said Vladimir Valter.