2022 September 22 14:25

Steerprop wins first contract for the new Steerprop T propulsion units with Turkish Med Marine Shipyard

Steerprop, the designer and manufacturer of propulsion systems for the most demanding applications and toughest conditions, has signed a contract with Turkish Med Marine shipyard to deliver the propulsion units for two RAscal 2100 harbour tugs designed by Robert Allan. The contract is the first for the new Steerprop T product line, especially designed for tug operations and tugbuilders’ stringent demands, according to the company's release.



The four SP 175 T propulsion units have 1.80 m propellers in nozzles and provide the power of 1080 kW per unit to deliver 35 TBP. The delivery is scheduled for January 2023.



Steerprop is a designer and manufacturer of propulsion systems for the most demanding applications and toughest conditions.



Med Marine is one of the largest ship building shipyards in Turkey and the world. Med Marine Pilotage & Towage is Turkey's leading tugboat operator, providing a broad range of services in towage, pilotage, and ship escort and chartering.



As the leading tugboat operator, Med Marine Pilotage & Towage fleet consist of ASD type and conventional tugs ranging from 30 TBP to 70 TBP and Med Marine currently operates 14 tugboats and 12 mooring boats at 5 different Ports in Turkey.



Med Marine is a member of the European Tugowners Association since 1997, and a member of BIMCO since 2000.





