2022 September 22 13:02

IUMI appoints new President and Executive Committee

The International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) Council has appointed a new President and Vice President as well as new Executive Committee and Nominating Committee members for 2022/23, according to IUMI's release.



Frédéric Denèfle, Managing Director of French marine war risks specialist GAREX, has been appointed President, supported by a Vice President, Kosuke Hashimoto of Japan and General Manager of Marine Underwriting at Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance. The role of Vice President is a new position.



The current President, Richard Turner, has stepped down having completed his four-year term of office.



The IUMI President is Chair of both IUMI’s Council and Executive Committee and presides over all IUMI meetings.

The IUMI Council meets once a year and comprises Council Members from 41 national Member Associations. The Council decides on IUMI finances and audits and elects Executive Committee and Nominating Committee members.



The Executive Committee is responsible for the administration and management of IUMI in accordance with the general policy determined by the Council. The Executive Committee appoints the Secretary Generaland is entitled to facilitate the formation of Representative Forums.



The International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) represents 44 national and marine market insurance and reinsurance associations. Operating at the forefront of marine risk, it gives a unified voice to the global marine insurance market through effective representation and lobbying activities. As a forum for the exchange of ideas and best practice, IUMI works to raise standards across the industry and provides opportunities for education and the collection and publication of industry statistics. IUMI is headquartered in Hamburg and traces its roots back to 1874.