2022 September 22 12:30

RF Government to consider investment in authorised capital of GTLK

Privileged leasing mechanism is to be applied for civil ships

At its meeting scheduled for September 22, RF Government will consider providing of RF Ministry of Industry and Trade with budget allocations from the Reserve Fund for making investments of the Russian Federation into the authorised capital of State Transport Leasing Company JSC (GTLK). The meeting agenda is available on the official website of RF Government.

An order has been drafted with the aim of implementing the mechanism for privileged leasing of civil ships as well as achievement of the targets set by the state programme “Development of Shipbuilding and Offshore Fields”.

In September 2022, Victor Yevtukhov, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation told about the Ministry’s plan to ask over RUB 280 from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) to finance the programme of privileged leasing in civil shipbuilding. According to him, the entire pprogrammeis estimated at almost RUB billion.

State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) is the largest leasing company in Russia. GTLK is an instrument of state management policy and sustainable development of the transport industry in Russia. GTLK ensures the implementation of state support for the transport industry, the formation of an effective infrastructure, the off-budget fundraising, the development of Russian engineering industry, as well as digital transformation and building the operational efficiency of the company. The company's sole shareholder is the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Transport.